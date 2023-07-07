Chennaiyin FC ropes in young talented striker Irfan Yadwad

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], July 7 : Chennaiyin FC has acquired the services of young talented striker Irfan Yadwad as the club's sixth signing ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The 22-year-old joined the Marina Machans on a multi-year deal after a productive 2022-23 season at Bengaluru United, where he scored 36 goals in 34 games.

The Goa-born striker played a crucial role in Bengaluru United's run in the I-League 2nd Division where he scored 13 goals.

He also struck 15 goals to help his side finish runners-up in the BDFA Super Division, Karnataka's first-tier football division.

Irfan also won the Stafford Challenge Cup with Bengaluru United and emerged as the top scorer with eight goals.

"To arrive at a club like Chennaiyin FC is a moment of great pride for me and my family. I am looking forward to meeting my new teammates, the staff and our fans. I would also like to thank the club for giving me this opportunity," Irfan expressed his excitement about joining the club.

Recently, Chennaiyin FC has roped in talented goalkeeper Prateek Kumar Singh and defender Sachu Siby to bolster the team's defence ahead of the upcoming season.

This will be the first outing in the ISL for both youngsters who have shown great promise and potential in the domestic circuit.

Chandigarh-born Prateek is a product of Raman Vijayan Soccer School and has represented ATK at the youth level. The 23-year-old began his professional career with Chennai City FC in 2019 and has played 15 matches so far.

On the other hand, Siby, who hails from Kerala, was impressive in the 2022-23 Kerala Premier League where he played a vital role in Kerala United's title-winning campaign.

Siby became the third defender to join the Marina Machans this season after Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri as the club looks to strengthen their squad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor