Chennaiyin FC sign promising goalkeeper Prateek, defender Sachu Siby

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 6 : Chennaiyin FC have roped in talented goalkeeper Prateek Kumar Singh and defender Sachu Siby to bolster the team's defence ahead of the upcoming season.

This will be the first outing in the ISL for both youngsters who have shown great promise and potential in the domestic circuit.

Chandigarh-born Prateek is a product of Raman Vijayan Soccer School and has represented ATK at the youth level. The 23-year-old began his professional career with Chennai City FC in 2019 and has played 15 matches so far.

"I am extremely excited to embark on this new journey with Chennaiyin FC. I'm looking forward to having a great season with my new teammates and the fans," Prateek commented.

On the other hand, Siby, who hails from Kerala, was impressive in the 2022-23 Kerala Premier League where he played a vital role in Kerala United's title-winning campaign.

"Happy to be a part of Chennaiyin FC! This is a dream come true and I will wear the blue with pride and joy. Grateful for this incredible opportunity to chase my passion alongside an amazing team," Siby expressed his excitement.

Siby became the third defender to join the Marina Machans this season after Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri as the club look to strengthen their squad.

Ankit joined Chennaiyin FC from East Bengal FC. The 26-year-old's experience and ability to read the game well will play a crucial role in bringing stability to the defence.

Hailing from Manipur, 21-year-old Chhetri was handed his major ISL contract by Chennaiyin FC who remain committed towards nurturing and developing young Indian talent.

Earlier Chennaiyin FC had roped in exciting young midfielder Sweden Fernandes as the club's first signing for the 2023-24 season. The 23-year-old from Goa joined the Marina Machans on a multi-year deal after promising performances at Neroca FC last season on loan from Hyderabad FC. He registered three goals and one assist in 15 matches for the I-League outfit.

The talented left-footed youngster is a popular name in the Goan football circuit having turned up for the youth teams of FC Goa, Dempo SC and Sporting Club de Goa. Fernandes also featured in three Durand Cup matches for Hyderabad FC last year.

