China women's football team assembles for Olympic qualifiers preparation
By IANS | Published: October 11, 2023 08:04 PM 2023-10-11T20:04:08+5:30 2023-10-11T20:05:13+5:30
Beijing, Oct 11 China's women's football team started a training camp in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province ...
Beijing, Oct 11 China's women's football team started a training camp in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province on Wednesday for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games Asian qualifiers.
China just finished a disappointing campaign at the Asian Games, losing to Japan in the semifinals on home ground.
China will face South Korea, Thailand and DPR Korea in Group B of the qualifiers, which will be held in Xiamen from October 26 to November 1.
12 teams are divided into three groups for the second phase of the qualifiers. The top-ranked team of each group and the best second-placed finisher will qualify for the next stage, where the four progressing teams will vie for the two tickets to the Paris Olympics.
--IANS
hs
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app