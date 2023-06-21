Christopher Nkunku ready to join Chelsea

London [UK], June 21 : French national, Christopher Nkunku is set to join Chelsea from RB Leipzig, officially confirmed by Chelsea on their website.

"Chelsea is delighted to announce Christopher Nkunku will join the club from RB Leipzig ahead of the 2023/24 season," according to the official website of Chelsea.

The 25-year-old, who has been capped 10 times by France, has agreed a six-year contract, which will begin on July 1.

Christopher Nkunku said, "I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea. A big effort was made to bring me to the club and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and teammates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch," as per the official website of Chelsea.

He further said, "Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world. I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt."

According to the official website of Chelsea, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea's co-sporting directors, said: "Christopher has proved himself one of the standout attacking players in European football over the past two seasons and will add quality, creativity and versatility to our squad. He has demonstrated his ability at the highest level with RB Leipzig and France and we look forward to him joining up with his new teammates ahead of the new season."

The 25-year-old is a graduate of the famous French national football academy at Clairefontaine.

Nkunku started his career at Paris Saint-Germain. For PSG, he made 78 first-team appearances. With PSG, he won three Ligue 1 titles and Coupe de France triumphs.

In 2019, Nkunku signed for the German club RB Leipzig. He scored 35 goals for them in the 2021/22 season, in all competitions. In due course of it, he went on to win the Bundesliga Player of the Season title and the German PFA Player of the Season trophy. He further managed to win DFB-Pokal with RB Leipzig as well.

