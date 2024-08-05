CISF Protectors overwhelm Mumbai City FC to register first win in Durand Cup

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 5 : CISF Protectors stunned Indian Super League Trophy winners Mumbai City FC with a 2-0 triumph to clinch their first win in a Group C encounter of the 133rd Durand Cup played here at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan.

An early goal from Santosh Kumar and a late goal from Sahil Kumar ensured that the para-military outfit recorded an outstanding victory over the ISL side.

Mohan Suresh Dass made five changes to Mumbai City's starting line-up while CISF Protectors XI head coach Ajit Kumar made two changes and started in a 3-5-2 formation.

CISF took the early lead in the third minute of the game with a beautiful cross from the left from Bebeto reaching Santosh who was unmarked at the far post. He finished it perfectly giving his side the lead.

The youngsters of Mumbai City were finding it difficult to get their footing in the match and had to once again defend deep inside their own half. CISF were dominating possession and were threatening in attack. Santosh Kumar could have doubled the lead as he found himself free with the goalkeeper, but the striker hit his effort wide.

Mumbai looked better in the last minutes of the first half but still were not able to trouble the CISF goalkeeper who did not have a save to make in the whole half. On the other end, CISF created a couple more chances to keep the Mumbai defence at bay.

CISF began the second half with a flurry of attacks as Pawan Pratap missed a chance to score, but his effort went wide. Mumbai City were trying to create chances but most of them were not fruitful as the CISF defence showed more physicality to stem the attacks.

CISF finished off the game with Sahil Kumar finding the net in the final minute of injury time to see off a clean performance by the team.

