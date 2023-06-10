"City is strongest team in world", says Inter Milan's manager Inzaghi ahead of Champions League final

Istanbul [Turkey], June 10 : Inter Milan's manager Simone Inzaghi is prepared to take on Manchester City in the final of the UEFA Champions League on Sunday at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Inter Milan had previously found success in the competition. But it has been 13 years since they managed to make concrete progress in UEFA Champions League.

Inter Milan won the Champions League title in 1964, 1965, and in 2010. On Sunday, they will be hoping to win their fourth title.

In a pre-match conference ahead of the final match against Manchester City, Inter Milan's manager Simone Inzaghi said, "We know the kind of game we have to play, City are the strongest team in the world at the moment but we know our strength and we are proud to have come this far. We will do everything to play a game of incredible concentration, we will have to limit our mistakes and do our best against a very strong team."

When asked about the importance of midfield players in the tea, Simone Inzaghi said, "Midfield will be very important, but tomorrow the legs, the head and the heart will be very important. The legs will be needed for extra running, the head to stay sharp in all moments of the game and the heart in these matches helps you find energy you don't even think you have", as per the official website of Inter Milan.

When asked about the final match and what importance it holds for Inter Milan, Simone Inzaghi said, "Yes, tomorrow we have a great opportunity to make history for our club. We know it will be very difficult, but we will try together, which is the word that brought us here, and together we will try to pull of something wonderful."

According to the official website of Inter Milan, Simone Inzaghi commented on the atmosphere of the squad, "I have the good fortune to coach a group of real men that I wouldn't change for anyone. This squad has been giving me great satisfaction and joy for 20 months, which we have also managed to give the club and the fans. The lads are quite calm and are training well. We still have a few doubts, Mkhitaryan and Correa seem to be recovering, today there is still the last training session at the stadium, and tomorrow the warm-up session."

When asked about how Inter Milan will manage to deal with instinctive striker Erling Haaland, the 47-year-old Inzaghi said, "We have always practiced penalties throughout the year and we will try them again today, we are very careful. City's defense is solid and they conceded very little. We have to be good, beyond the formats we know, we are facing a team of absolute respect and we will try to play a game that is needed for a final.

