Claudio Ranieri scripts another fairytale story as Cagliari earns Serie A promotion

Cagliari [Italy], June 12 : The 71-year-old manager Claudio Ranieri has written another fairytale story as Cagliari earned a promotion back to Serie A on Monday.

Ranieri was the mastermind who scripted Leicester City's Premier League success in the 2015-16 Premier League season. This time the moment was different, the venue was different and the stakes were running high.

Cagliari managed to pull off a 1-1 draw against Bari in the first leg of their play-off final. In the second leg, an injury-time victory over Bari helped Cagliari gain promotion back into Serie A. Leonardo Pavoletti's strike in the injury time sealed their fate in the Serie A for next season.

After the match in the midst of emotions, Ranieri was left in tears. Pavoletti's goal brought a happy end to yet another story in Ranieri's career.

One year ago, Ranieri had to leave Watford following a 3-0 home defeat by Norwich City that left the team second from the bottom of the Premier League table with 14 points from 20 matches.

The club statement released an official statement that read as quoted by www.watford.com, "The Hornets' Board recognises Claudio as a man of great integrity and honour, who will always be respected here at Vicarage Road for his efforts in leading the team with dignity."

"However the Board feels that, with nearly half of the Premier League campaign remaining, a change in the Head Coach position now will give a new appointment sufficient time to work with a talented squad to achieve the immediate goal of retaining Premier League status."

"No further club comment will be made until this new appointment is confirmed in due course," the statement added.

Ranieri has had a special bond with the Italian club since he took up the managerial job. In his decorated career, this was the third time in his that the Italian has guided Cagliari to promotion.

At the beginning of his career, he helped the Italian club to achieve back-to-back promotions and reach Serie A from Serie C within two seasons. Ranieri will now look to take the club to new heights as he has a contract with the club valid until 2025.

