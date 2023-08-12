"Club demands everything": Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez

Manchester [UK], August 12 : Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez said that playing for the Red Devils demands everything out of a player ahead of their Premier League opening match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Martinez has now fully recovered from an injury which ruled him out of the previous season in April. The Argentinian is already up and running for the season as he has already made six appearances for the Reds.

Manchester United will play in all four competitions as they gear up to further improve on the level they achieved in Erik Ten Hag's first season.

As they embark on a new journey, Martinez feels that in order to win the club demands everything from a player.

"Well, I think when you look at this badge, you need to feel hungry. Motivation, you know, as this club demands everything, everything to win. So I think we have really good players and with a big mentality," Martinez told the club's media.

“I think it's very important. If you want to win, you need to be ready and sharper every day. I think the coach did an amazing job, he chose very well. The players who are here, they are amazing and I think we are really happy with them. So we're looking forward to working together when the season starts and [hopefully to] win every game," Martinez added.

Manchester United have acquired a couple of new signings for the 2023-24 season with Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund joining the club.

Martinez feels that their latest recruits are settling well in the new conditions.

