CM Yogi Adityanath to build 18 football stadiums and 827 football grounds in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 4 : The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has announced a plan to build 18 football stadiums across the 18 commissariats in the State.

To give the beautiful game a further boost, the Chief Minister has said that 827 football grounds will also be prepared in every blocks, across the state to ensure adequate football facilities in the state, which will encourage hosting of more tournaments.

All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey said before the Derby match in Lucknow in the presence of the Chief Minister, "On August 8, I had the privilege of meeting you (the UP CM). After realising your love and dedication towards football, I made a request to you. I said a match like Derby if played in Lucknow, it will help toward the growth of football in UP. But having a good stadium to host the match could be a problem. But to my great surprise, the Government of UP took only 19 days to renovate the KD Singh Babu Stadium for the big occasion. This is a matter of great pleasure for every football lover in the city of Lucknow."

On Monday, the KD Singh Babu Stadium hosted its first Kolkata Derby in Lucknow,which was historic as Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated East Bengal FC 1(3)-1(2) on penalties.

Addressing the public at the stadium, the UP CM said, "It is of great importance to us that this prestigious match is being played in our state's capital, Lucknow for the first time. The Khelo India initiative, championed by PM Narendra Modi, has been a key driver of sports in India and inspired by his vision, UP has aligned itself with the mission," as per quoted by All India Football Federation (AIFF).

"When I met Shri Chaubey three weeks ago, he wished for a stage to popularise football in Uttar Pradesh and said that the process could be sped up should the sport receive the government's support," he added.

