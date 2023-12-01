Coach Juan Reynoso poised to leave Peru national team

Lima, Dec 1 Juan Reynoso is set to leave his post as manager of Peru's national team after less than 18 months in the role, a local football federation official said on Thursday.

The 53-year-old, whose contract is due to expire in 2026, has guided the Blanquirroja to four wins, three draws and seven losses since replacing Argentine Ricardo Gareca in August last year, reports Xinhua.

"We are finalizing details of the [termination] settlement," Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) director Juan Oblitas told reporters.

"We are going to do things calmly. There is no chance that we'll start negotiating with a new manager while Juan Reynoso still has a contract."

Local media has speculated that Gareca could return to the position while countryman Jose Pekerman has also been linked with the job.

