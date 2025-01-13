Coach Khalid Jamil praises Jamshedpur FC's team effort in dominant win over Mumbai City FC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 : Jamshedpur FC (JFC) head coach Khalid Jamil praised the team's collective effort after the Men of Steel (JFC) claimed a commanding 3-0 victory over Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday.

After a goalless first half, Jamil's men stepped up their attacking play and were duly rewarded with clinical finishing in front of goal.

Mohammed Sanan, Jordan Murray, and Javi Hernandez found the back of the net, helping Jamshedpur complete a double over the Islandersmarking their second league double against them.

The win propelled Jamshedpur FC to third place in the points table, with 27 points from 14 matches.

"It was an important game because the players worked very hard. That's a key point, as it was because of them that we got this result," Jamil stated at the post-match press conference, as quoted by ISL

Jamil commended the contribution of every player and their role in securing another victory for the Men of Steel, as they extended their winning streak to three matches.

"Javi (Hernandez) played really well, as did Jordan (Murray), Lazar (Cirkovic), who was also in midfield, Pratik (Chaudhuri), and Nikhil (Barla), who also did a great job," Jamil said.

"Albino (Gomes) and even (Muhammad) Uvais, as usual, along with Imran (Khan), Sanan, and Sourav (Das), were all solid. Sourav was dictating the play in midfield, and then Len (Doungel) came in and did well, so it was a collective effort from everyone," Jamil stated.

Jamshedpur FC will next host league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant on January 17, in what promises to be another key test for Jamil's men.

With their current winning streak, the Men of Steel will be looking to continue their momentum and challenge the table-toppers in front of their home crowd.

"We are up against the table-top team. The only thing is that we lost to them at their home ground, so we need to correct that mistake. It's a home game for us, so we should approach it with a positive mindset," he commented.

