Colombia midfielder Quintero sets sights on Copa America

Buenos Aires, Dec 6 Juan Fernando Quintero hopes his impressive form with Racing Club will earn him a recall to Colombia's squad ahead of next year's Copa America in the United States.

Quintero has not played for the Cafeteros since a goalless away draw with Chile in their World Cup qualifier in September, reports Xinhua.

But the 30-year-old has overcome a dip in form and is hoping to be in the plans of manager Nestor Lorenzo for international football's oldest continental tournament, to be played from June 20 to July 14.

"I'm always prepared to help where I can," Quintero said. "I hope to be able to represent my country and be important to the team."

Quintero lavished praise on Lorenzo, who replaced Reinaldo Rueda in June last year after the team's failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Argentine coach has guided the Cafeteros to three wins and three draws from their first six qualifiers as they sit third in the 10-team South American group.

