Costa Rica edge Japan in close fought thriller

Costa Rica defeated Japan 1-0 in a Group E match of FIFA World Cup 2022 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan on Sunday. Keysher Fuller Spence scored a goal in the 81st minute of the game to put his side in the driver's seat, despite Japan getting desperate for a goal.

The strike from the Costa Rican right-back proved to be the difference between the two sides. The first-half of the play saw none of the teams getting a shot on target while the second half saw an improved attack from Japan, until Fuller scored against the run of play. After the win, Costa Rica have climbed to third place in Group E, above Germany. Meanwhile Spain occupy top spot and Japan are second.