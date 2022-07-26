Cristiano Ronaldo back in Manchester for club's pre-season training

London, July 26 Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Manchester and is expected to hold talks over his future with the club's manager Erik ten Hag.

The Portuguese striker did not travel on Manchester United's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons and had asked to leave Old Trafford in a desire to play Champions League football.

The 37-year-old arrived with his agent Jorge Mendes at Carrington ahead of talks with manager Erik ten Hag over his future. Former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was also seen arriving but it is understood he is there for a regular board meeting with chief executive Richard Arnold.

Ten Hag admitted he was unclear over the situation ahead of the tour - but Ronaldo will now start training with the club on Tuesday after training away from the squad in recent weeks.

Ten Hag said in Bangkok that Ronaldo, who has one year remaining on his United contract, is in his plans for the season ahead and expects him to stay at the club.

Ten Hag has previously said the 37-year-old is "not for sale" and "in our plans", but it has been reported that Ronaldo wants to play Champions League football.

Ronaldo, who was United's top scorer with 24 goals last season, has been training at the Portuguese national team's headquarters in Lisbon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor