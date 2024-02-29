Cristiano Ronaldo Receives One-Match Ban After Obscene Gesture to ‘Messi’ Chants

Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for one match after allegedly making an obscene gesture towards Al Shabab fans after Al Nassr's 3-2 win, on Sunday. The incident took place after the final whistle when Ronaldo was seen cupping his ear, before repeatedly pumping his hand forward in front of his pelvic area.Ronaldo's actions was perceived by fans in a controversial manner. It is also being alleged that he was reacting to the 'Messi' chants, which could be heard from the rival fans.

The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation stated that the former Manchester United star would have to pay a fine of 10,000 Saudi riyals to the Saudi Football Federation, and 20,000 riyals to Al Shabab, which will cover the costs of complaint filing fees. Also, the decision is not subject to appeal.

The alleged incident wasn't captured by television cameras, but it has since then been criticised by former players and commentators. Reportedly, Ronaldo told the committee that the gesture was one of victory in Europe and is common there.Ronaldo is currently the top-scorer in the Saudi Pro League this season with 22 goals, and opened the scoring vs Al Shabab with a penalty. Ronaldo was in similar controversy in Al Nassr’s pre-season, after a game against Al Hilal, he reportedly grabbed his genitals as fans chanted Messi's name. In his defence, Al Nassr said that he sustained a groin injury in the match.