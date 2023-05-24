Cristiano Ronaldo scores winning goal for Al-Nassr against Al Shabab

Published: May 24, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo scores winning goal for Al-Nassr against Al Shabab

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], May 24 : Cristiano Ronaldo who is now playing for Al-Nassr, scored a stunning winning goal against Al-Shabab on Tuesday in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo scored his 14th goal in the Saudi Pro League, which proved to be the match-winner for Dinko Jelicic's side, beating Al-Shabab 3-2 in an enthralling five-goal thriller at the Mrsool Park.

Al-Shabab scored the first goal of the match in the 25th minute. The goalscorer, Cristian Guanca scored from a penalty awarded to Al-Shabad in the 25th minute. Later in the 40th minute of the match, he scored his second goal.

Al-Nassr player Talisca scored a goal just before half-time. He scored the goal in the 44th minute.

At the end of half-time Al-Shabab was leading 2-1.

In the 51st minute, Al-Nassr player Abdulrahman Ghareeb scored the second goal for his team.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal for Al-Nassr in the 59th minute. Ronaldo completed the comeback win with a curling shot from just outside the box in the 59th minute.

The score at the end of the match was 3-2.

"The team played a fantastic game. Being behind 2-0 is very difficult but we believed till the end and we scored three goals," Ronaldo told Sky Sports.

