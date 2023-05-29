David de Gea wins Golden Glove Award for Premier League 2022/23 season

Manchester [UK], May 29 : Manchester United's goalkeeper, David de Gea has won the Premier League Golden Glove award. The Spaniard, has kept 17 clean sheets this season.

Manchester United have finished in the third position in the Premier League table with 75 points. Having played 38 matches, they have won 23, lost six and drawn nine.

Manchester United have secured their place in the UEFA Champions league for next season.

As per the official Manchester United's website, "The golden glove is not just about me - we have been solid this season," said de Gea, 32, after their 1-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Liverpool's Allison is second with 14 clean sheets. Newcastle's Nick Pope and Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale both have 13 clean sheets, with Manchester City's Ederson on 11.

The 32-year-old, David De Gea won the Golden Glove award in the 2017/18 season as well.

Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag, said "We defend with 11, that's why we have so many clean sheets. Of course we have a top keeper who can save great opportunities from the opponent", as per the official website of Manchester United.

In the Premier League, David de Gea has made 415 apparances for Manchester United and have kept 147 clean sheets.

Manchester United will be facing Manchester City in the final of FA Cup on June 3.

As per the official website of Manchester United, David de Gea said ahead of the final of FA Cup, "We know it's a big final, a special game, and the whole year we've been fighting to be in the position to win titles and we will try absolutely everything to try to win."

He added, "Winning a cup, finishing third, it's never easy to finish in Champions League places in England, and then we have another final, a big final - I think at the moment it is a great year."

He concluded by saying, "The manager wants us to be focused every game, to win every game."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor