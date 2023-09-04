Declan Rice admits felling "bit embarassed" by love of Arsenal fans

London [UK], September 4 : Arsenal's record signing Declan Rice admitted that he feels a bit "embarrassed" because of the love that he is receiving from the fans.

Rice scored his maiden goal for the Gunners against Manchester United in their 3-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium.

His goal in the 90 + 6 minute following a corner handed them a goal advantage for the first time in the entire game. Gabriel Jesus struck the final nail in the coffin to seal off a famous victory for the Gunners.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Rice said, "It's good. As a person, you feel a little bit embarrassed but I really appreciate the love they have shown me so far. I just try and enjoy myself."

On scoring a late goal he added, "It is so special. Just to see it again. Like I said, I can't control the price. But when I came here I tried as much as possible to block that out and I want to be consistent. I have started life at Arsenal well but I have so much more I can do."

The young English midfielder has settled quickly in Mikel Arteta's system, he dominated in the midfield and tried to open up space for the attackers.

Manchester United's counter-attacking threat exposed the hosts' defence to score the first goal against the run of play.

Arsenal managed to bounce back from the setback, showcasing an exceptional fighting spirit as well as determination. Rice hailed the character of his team and said, "To bounce back and show that fight and spirit and hunger with such a young team, you can see the mentality in the squad that we’ll never give up," he said as quoted from the club's official website.

"Mindset, mentality, energy. We’re creating the chances but just not finishing them off at the moment. It will come and the manager is on us to keep improving every day. We’re eager and hungry to learn and this squad is capable of doing good things," Rice added.

With the international break beginning this week, Rice will be in action for England against Ukraine and Scotland.

