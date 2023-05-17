Defender Rostyn Griffiths extends Mumbai City FC contract till 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 : Rostyn Griffiths has extended his stay with Mumbai City FC until the end of the 2023-24 season, the club announced on Wednesday.

Since his arrival from Melbourne City FC last summer, the 35-year-old centre-back has excelled at Mumbai City FC, establishing himself as an irreplaceable asset in the Islanders' backline. The backline, led by Griffiths, played a crucial role in a triumphant campaign last season, where they clinched their second League Winners' Shield 2022-23, in an unprecedented manner.

The Australian defender showcased his customary composure and adeptness in reading the game, which made him a firm favourite with the fans. He amassed 17 appearances in his first season in the Hero ISL and scored one goal while providing one assist.

Playing at the heart of the defence, Griffiths demonstrated his defensive prowess by accumulating remarkable statistics of 28 tackles, 14 interceptions, 23 blocks, and 43 clearances.

The centre-back expressed his pleasure in staying with the Islanders for the upcoming domestic season.

"Extending my contract with Mumbai City excites me. Being a part of this championship-winning team has been an absolute privilege. We had an exceptional season last year and I am eager to take on the challenge of replicating it next season, especially with the AFC Champions League on the horizon. We have a nice mix of youth and experience at our Club, and everyone is working together to build something special.

"The support from the fans has been terrific and their unwavering dedication is something I truly cherish and enjoy about being at this Club. I'm happy to be able to continue on this journey and I'm looking forward to making more memories with the Mumbai City family," Griffiths said in a statement released by Mumbai City FC.

Mumbai City FC head coach, Des Buckingham, who previously worked with Griffiths at Melbourne City FC, also expressed his delight at the contract extension.

"Having someone like Rostyn Griffiths in our team is vitally important. His experience and versatile skillset make him an invaluable member of our group. Rostyn is a mentor to many of our younger players, and his guidance and leadership have been instrumental in their development so far. To be able to have Rostyn on board was an important building block towards success next season and I am delighted to be able to continue working with him," Buckingham commented on the occasion.

