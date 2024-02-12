"Defensive mistakes killing us": Xavi on Barcelona's 3-3 draw against Granada

New Delhi [India], February 12 : Following FC Barcelona's 3-3 draw against Granada in La Liga on Monday, the Blaugrana head coach Xavi Hernandez said that their "defensive mistakes" are costing them a lot of points.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Xavi said that they have to start playing for a win from the very first minute of the match to take an early lead.

"Defensive mistakes are killing us. Costing us a lot of points. We have to go for the game from the first minute and even more so when you go ahead early on," Xavi said, according to FC Barcelona website.

The head coach added that the players at Barcelona are "angry" just like the fans. He also said that the 3-3 draw against Granada was a "step backwards".

"Going forward we created a lot but bad errors at the back mean we are behind Madrid and Girona. A point is not enough. The players are angry, like the fans. It's an opportunity lost and we were not up to the job, it's a step backwards," he added.

He added that they are still hoping to win La Liga even when the head coach knows that it will be difficult.

"The goal is not to throw in the towel. We are not giving up the league up but we know it is difficult. The day against Villarreal we conceded five, today three...it makes it difficult if you want to compete and win things. We had played well in the last two games and we had worked hard on defensive aspects," he added.

The Catalan club had to share points following a 3-3 draw against Granada on Monday. After splitting points, the Blaugranas stand at the third place in the La Liga standings with 51 points after winning 15 of 24 matches.

In their upcoming La Liga fixture, Barcelona will lock horns against Celta Vigo on February 17 atAlavanca Balaidos Stadium in Vigo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor