"Did not believe": Sunil Chhetri on claims that India's former football team coach Igor Stimac used astrology to pick players

New Delhi [India], December 8 : Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri believes that certain claims over the former India team head coach Igor Stimac using astrology to pick players, does not hold water.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) in a previous statement acknowledged that Stimac used an astrologer to determine team selection and player call-ups. AIFF also claimed that there were concerns regarding his coaching style and tactics.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Chhetri said that he didn't even clarify with the former head coach about the allegations. The 40-year-old added that he doesn't believe in astrology which made it easier for him to not go and ask the Croatian football manager.

"I did not believe it. And I didn't want to even ask him, honestly. I also have the benefit of knowing as to how he makes a team because we were training under him. So for me to fathom this fact that he was also using an astrologer didn't make sense. I am not a believer in astrology, so it made it more easier for me to not go and ask him. If I did believe in astrology, I would have probably gone and ask him but because I don't, I didn't pay that he does it..." Chhetri said.

Stimac was sacked as the India men's football team head coach earlier in June after the team's poor performance in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign. Senior officials of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) held a virtual meeting and decided to terminate Stimac's services as the head coach. FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez was appointed as the head coach of the Indian men's senior football team on July 20.

"The AIFF also chose to ignore various misdeeds and negative statements of the coach over time, of which there are too many to traverse, only to ensure that India's preparation for FIFA World Cup qualifiers were not hampered. The new AIFF leadership was shocked to note his dependence on an astrologer to determine players' call ups, team selections and took immediate necessary action to end the same. His selection of support staff had also gone unquestioned and was the subject of disquiet among many players," the AIFF said in a statement in June.

Earlier this year Chhetri announced his retirement from the Indian National Team. His last game for the country was against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on June 6.

Chhetri kicked off his professional football journey at Mohun Bagan in 2002. Chhetri helped India win the 2007, 2009, and 2012 Nehru Cup, as well as the 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 SAFF Championship. He also led India to victory in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, which helped India qualify for its first AFC Asian Cup in 27 years.

He received the Arjuna Award in 2011, and the Padma Shri in 2019. In 2021, he became the first footballer to get the Khel Ratna Award, India's highest sporting honour.

In a career that spanned over 19 years, the Arjuna Award winner has 94 goals in 150 matches on the international stage. Interestingly, Indian football talisman Sunil Chhetri is fourth overall in the all-time international goal scorers' list. Chhetri played a major role in India's footballing fortunes in the last decade, earning legendary status in the nation's sporting history.

