"Didn't re-sign him last season with intention to sell him": Manchester United manager on Rashford's future

Manchester [UK], March 15 : Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag on Friday dismissed the growing speculations around the future of star forward Marcus Rashford ahead of the FA Cup quarter-final clash.

Last year, Rashford had a stellar season which saw him become United's top scorer with 30 goals in all competitions. Subsequently, he was rewarded with a five-year contract extension which extended his stay with the club until 2028.

Last season, by breaching the 30-goal mark, Rashford became the first player since Robin Van Persie (2012/13 season) for Manchester United to achieve the feat.

However, in the ongoing season, Rashford has been chasing the ghosts of his former self. The 26-year-old has found the back of the net just seven times in 27 appearances in the Premier League.

Rashford's recent run raised speculations regarding the future of the English forward, but Ten Hag dismissed such rumours by stating the intention behind Rashford's contract extension.

"We didn't re-sign him last season for four years with the intention to sell him. He should be part of this project. So, that is not a subject we talk about," Ten Hag said in a press conference as quoted from the club's official website.

Rashford could turn out to be a crucial figure for the Ducthman's team for their upcoming FA Cup quarter-final clash against Liverpool on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Rashford has scored six goals against Liverpool in six home games. In the last FA Cup clash played between both clubs in 2021, Rashford struck the net as the Red Devils emerged victorious with a 3-2 victory.

Even in 2018 at Old Trafford, Rashford struck the net twice during Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Jurgen Klopp's men.

Since the beginning of the year, the dynamic forward has scored four goals with two of those coming in consecutive games against defending champions Manchester City and Everton.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor