Dilmperis evaluates Punjab FC's journey after 3-1 loss to Mohun Bagan SG

New Delhi [India], December 27 : Punjab FC (PFC) head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis shared his thoughts after a tough 3-1 loss to Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG), emphasized the team's resilience, young talent, and areas for growth.

Dilmperis highlighted the bright sparks in his squad, especially the contributions of the younger players while acknowledging the fine margins that decided the game.

The match saw Ricky Shabon open the scoring in the 12th minute with a brilliant strike, giving Punjab FC an early lead. Mohun Bagan SG responded in the second half, with Alberto Rodriguez scoring twice in the 48th and 69th minutes, while Jamie Maclaren converted a penalty in the 64th minute to seal a commanding victory.

Dilmperis expressed pride in the performance of young defender Pramveer Singh, who made history as the youngest-ever starter in the ISL at the age of 17.

"Everybody is proud of this...we talked about it yesterday. The academy is a huge storage of young, talented players. I am working with them every day. We can work more and that's going to be a vision," he said as quoted by the ISL official website.

He further elaborated on Pramveer Singh's qualities, highlighting his potential as a defender.

"First of all, you are looking for left-footed central defenders with speed, high jump, and aggressiveness. These are characteristics that he has. So, we have the first material. He is 07 (2007). I don't know, he might be one of the youngest players to have ever played. He is the youngest to start in ISL. So, it's huge," he added.

Despite the defeat, the coach remains optimistic about the team's progress this season, underlining the consistency and style of play they have displayed.

"The team is performing in general lines, most of the time, really good. Attacking, and defending, they have a style of playing. We are losing games most of the time because of our individual mistakes," Dilmperis observed.

Punjab FC currently sits in seventh position on the ISL table with 18 points from 12 matches. This marks their third consecutive loss after previous losses to Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal FC. Reflecting on their performance so far.

"If someone said to us that 18 points in the first half, we might be really happy. In my opinion, we should have six at least, or seven more, according to our performance. We have to take all these experiences now, we have to transfer them in the second half and just replace the points that we deserve to take," he concluded.

Punjab FC will now look ahead to correcting their mistakes and take on Kerala Blasters FC on January 5.

