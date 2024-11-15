"Discipline makes you a better player": MCFC's Nathan Rodrigues on RFYC's impact on his career

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : The Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) has emerged as a pioneering initiative in nurturing the potential of youth football in India. The residential academy has been instrumental in producing several promising talents who are now making their mark in top Indian Super League (ISL) clubs.

Mumbai City FC are currently reaping the benefits of RFYC graduate Nathan Rodrigues, who has delivered an impressive performance in the ISL 2024-25 season. In his five appearances, Rodrigues has registered four tackles, six aerial duels, eight clearances, and 10 interceptions, while scoring in back-to-back matches.

Rodrigues has also achieved the distinction of being the youngest Mumbai City FC player and the fifth-youngest overall to score in consecutive ISL games.

Nathan is not the only RFYC graduate making an impact in ISL 2024-25. Collectively, RFYC alumni have recorded 1,042 minutes on the field this season, with 11 starts, 13 substitute appearances, and a total of 21 matches so far.

Notable contributions have come from Mohammed Sanan (Jamshedpur FC), Muhammed Nemil, Yanglem Sanatomba Singh (FC Goa), Thoi Singh (NorthEast United), Franklin Nazareth, Supratim Das (Mumbai City FC), and Narendra Naik (Odisha FC), each of whom has made their presence felt in the league this season.

Reflecting on his journey, Nathan Rodrigues highlighted the importance of discipline in shaping his career both on and off the pitch.

"I have learned a lot at RFYC, but most importantly, I learned discipline. It makes you a better player on and off the field. I focused on working independently, putting in extra effort, maintaining a proper diet, and staying fit. Discipline, mindset, listening to coaches and staff, and working hard were emphasised. The best thing you can do is work on your weaknesses, which helps you excel at the highest level," Rodrigues said in a release.

Recounting his progression, he added, "I played in the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL), and from there, I was selected to play for Mumbai City FC. We performed well in the group stages against Mumbai teams, and I was scouted from there. I had just recovered from an injury and was playing limited minutes. I worked hard, gave my best, and took a big step in my career, moving from the U-19 team to the senior squad. I demonstrated my quality at a professional level."

Rodrigues's journey underscores RFYC's role in shaping the future of Indian football.

