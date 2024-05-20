"Done something unbelievable": City manager Guardiola on winning PL title 4th time in a row

Manchester [UK], May 20 : Following his side's historic Premier League (PL) title win, Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola said they had achieved something unbelievable.

Phil Foden's brace and Rodri's stunner helped City win the Premier League title four times in a row after beating West Ham United by 3-1. Mohammed Kudus scored the lone goal for West Ham.

Guardiola won his 17th trophy since taking over at the Etihad and the third of this season after lifting the UEFA European Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Speaking after the match, Guardiola said that in terms of numbers, no other team was better than his side.

"In terms of numbers, nobody has been better than us. The records, the goals, the points, the four in a row. I said before, if you ask if you win six of the next seven Premier Leagues, I would say you are crazy. It is impossible. We have done something unbelievable," Guardiola was quoted by Manchester City's official website as saying.

The head coach added that Arsenal pushed them to their limits and congratulated the Gunners for having an 'incredible' season.

"Before was Liverpool to push us to our limits and now has been Arsenal. I want to congratulate them for an incredible season. They push us to our best. We competed incredibly well again and for little margin we won it. I am incredibly pleased," he added.

Guardiola set his new goal with City and said no team has won the FA Cup for two consecutive times.

"We have won four in a row. What next? The FA Cup. No team has won back-to-back FA Cup and Premier League doubles. Next season I don't know what the motivation will be to do it because it's difficult to find sometimes. Once we're there, why should we not win today? I know we are going to do it," he added.

Summarising the match, it took just 79 seconds for Phil Foden to put the Blues ahead, before doubling the advantage in the 18th minute by heading the ball over the line, which was assisted by Jeremy Doku's cross.

However, West Ham reduced the lead to just one as Mohammed Kudus scored a goal just before halftime (the 42nd minute) through a scissors kick.

At halftime, City were leading the West Han team 2-1.

In the 59th minute, Rodri scored a goal that doubled Manchester City's lead. After this goal, there was no looking back as the side clinched it's fourth consecutive title in the Premier League.

