Donny van de Beek's volley guides Manchester United to 1-0 victory against Lyon

Edinburgh [Scotland], July 19 : Donny van de Beek's masterclass seals a 1-0 victory for Manchester United against Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyon on Wednesday at the Murrayfield Stadium.

Manchester United had plenty of opportunities to get the lead in the first half but the lack of sharpness in the final half of the pitch turned out to be their downfall.

The first chance fell in Anthony's account only to be denied by the legs of Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes following a corner.

United still maintained the intensity and the pressure and their hard work bore fruits as Amad found himself in a one-on-one opportunity against Lopes. But he ended up dragging his shot wide off the far post.

Mason Mount who is still looking for his first goal with the Red Devils, failed to sort his feet out after Sancho's moment of intelligence. Sancho's pass was enough to slip the ball past the defenders to find his teammate, but Mount failed to sort his feet out keeping the game on a 0-0 scoreline.

Lyon started to threaten with French striker Alexander Lacazette leading the charge. However, his efforts were not enough as his shot glanced past the goal, and Jeffinho's shot struck the side netting.

United finally found their goal in the opening four minutes of the second half. Ten Hag changed his 10 players at half-time with centre-back Jonny Evans joining the thick of the action. Donny van de Beek was also one of the players to join the action.

United's Gore put in exceptional efforts to keep the ball alive and he managed to put in a cross from the right into the box for van de Beek who struck a volley to send the ball past Lopes.

Lyon also made 10 changes moments after the hour mark, Ivorian defender Sinaly Diomande was the only player who stayed on the pitch.

Still, these changes couldn't push for an equaliser by creating enough chances. United managed to hold onto their lead and the game with a victory.

