Draw out for I-League 3 Play-offs in Naihati and Kalyani

New Delhi [India], September 14 : The draw for the 2024-25 I-League 3 Play-offs was conducted on Friday, September 13, 2024. Ten teamsfive group winners and runners-up each from the group stagewere divided into two groups of five teams. The I-League 3 Play-offs will take place from September 25 to October 6 in Naihati and Kalyani, West Bengal.

As per the draw guidelines, no group could contain more than three group winners or three group runners-up. As hosts, Diamond Harbour FC were automatically allocated in Group A as A1. Pot 1 contained all group winners except Diamond Harbour FC and Pot 2 contained all group runners-up. Teams were alternatively drawn into Groups A and B, starting with Pot 1, followed by Pot 2.

2024-25 I-League 3 Play-offs Draw

Group A: Diamond Harbour FC, Sesa FA, KLASA FC, Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC, Downtown Heroes FC

Group B: Abbas Union FC, Chanmari FC, SAT Tirur, Dalbir FA, MYJ-GMSC

The matches will be played in a single round-robin format in each group. The top two teams from each group will be promoted to the 2024-25 I-League 2. The teams finishing in third place in both groups will be promoted to the 2025-26 I-League 2. The two group winners will play a one-off final to determine the 2024-25 I-League 3 champions.

All matches of Group A will be played at the Naihati Stadium, while all matches of Group B will be played at the Kalyani Stadium, except the last round of group matches, which will be held simultaneously across the two venues. The final will take place on October 6.

The 2024-25 I-League 2 season will kick off on January 15, 2025.

2024-25 I-League 3 Play-offs Fixtures:

Group A (all matches at Naihati Stadium unless specified otherwise):

September 26: Diamond Harbour FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC (09:00), Downtown Heroes FC vs Sesa FA (15:00)

September 28: KLASA FC vs Downtown Heroes FC (09:00), Sesa FA vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC (15:00)

September 30: Sesa FA vs Diamond Harbour FC (09:00), KLASA FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC (15:00)

October 2: Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Downtown Heroes FC (09:00), Diamond Harbour FC vs KLASA FC (15:00)

October 4: KLASA FC vs Sesa FA (15:00, Kalyani), Downtown Heroes FC vs Diamond Harbour FC (15:00, Naihati).

Group B (all matches at Kalyani Stadium unless specified otherwise):

September 25: Abbas Union FC vs Dalbir FA (09:00), MYJ-GMSC vs Chanmari FC (15:00)

September 27: SAT Tirur vs MYJ-GMSC (09:00), Chanmari FC vs Dalbir FA (15:00)

September 29: Chanmari FC vs Abbas Union FC (09:00), SAT Tirur vs Dalbir FA (15:00)

October 1: Dalbir FA vs MYJ-GMSC (09:00), Abbas Union FC vs SAT Tirur (15:00)

October 3: SAT Tirur vs Dalbir FA (09:00, Kalyani), MYJ-GMSC vs Abbas Union FC (09:00, Naihati).

