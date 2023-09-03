Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal FC meet in Kolkata Derby final

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 3 : Indian Super League (ISL) arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC will look to add another Durand Cup title to their illustrious cabinet as they go up against each other in a Kolkata Derby final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday.

Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC are two of the most successful sides in the Durand Cup, having won a record 16 titles each in the tournament.

Last time both teams met at the Durand Cup final in 2004 and in that game, East Bengal FC recorded a 2-1 win at the Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi to equal their opponent's tally of 16 titles.

According to the ISL release, This is also the first time since 2010 that the two will play in the final of a major tournament. East Bengal FC beat Mohun Bagan 1-0 when they faced each other in the Federation Cup final in 2010.

Mohun Bagan SG missed out on the title on the previous two occasions after defeats against Churchill Brothers (2009) and Gokulam Kerala FC (2019).

The two sides will face each other for the second time in the current edition, having been drawn together in Group A alongside fellow ISL side Punjab FC and Bangladesh Army Football Team. East Bengal FC got the better of the Mariners in the group stage clash with a solid 1-0 win, winning their first Kolkata Derby in four years.

East Bengal FC finished unbeaten in the group stages and made their way into the knockout stages as group toppers. They beat I-League side Gokulam Kerala FC before seeing off NorthEast United FC on penalties in the semi-final.

Before the high-voltage encounter on Sunday, East Bengal FC's head coach, Carles Cuadrat, addressed the media and discussed his team's growth. The Red and Gold Brigade are eager to give their best and secure the coveted trophy.

“After drawing with the Bangladesh Army team, we discussed matters within the team and made improvements in our sessions. We went on to defeat Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Derby. As we progressed match by match, we have now reached the final. This is just the beginning of the process, and I am pleased with our progress," Cuadrat said at the pre-match press conference as quoted by ISL's official website.

“There are a lot of new players in the team and among foreigners I have only worked with Cleiton (Silva) in the past. So it’s just the beginning of the process. It’s really humid weather but that is for both the teams and we are ready to play the game. Last time, when East Bengal beat Mohun Bagan in consecutive two matches was in 2016. So it’s been a long time. So this time we want to give our best and try to win the trophy," he added.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan Super Giant finished second in Group A and made it to the quarter-finals as one of the two second best placed teams. They beat 2022 finalists Mumbai City FC first and then FC Goa in the semi-final to set up a clash with East Bengal FC.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach, Juan Ferrando, is now looking to overcome another obstacle on Sunday as his team faces East Bengal FC in the final.

“I am happy with our performance till now. We have played some good teams like Mumbai City FC and FC Goa. And we are going to play another good team in the final. So it will be great if we can win the trophy. We are in the pre-season and I am happy with how we are progressing. For me the past is the past. Every match is different. Honestly, in the last derby, I was more focused with the AFC Cup match but now I am happy that my players have passed the group stage. And on Sunday we have an opportunity to play against a good team. It’s a good target and a good challenge for us. We will try to win the trophy," stated Ferrando.

Regardless of whoever wins on Sunday, it promises to be a mouth-watering clash with the two sides set to battle it out for the title in front of a packed Salt Lake Stadium.

