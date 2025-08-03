Durand Cup 2025: NEUFC begin title defence with 3-1 win over Malaysian Armed Forces

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], August 3 : Defending champions NorthEast United FC eased past the Malaysian Armed Forces by a 3-1 scoreline at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in their Durand Cup campaign on Saturday, according to the official website of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Alaaeddine Ajaraie picked up right where he left off last season, striking twice in the first half and adding another after the break to complete his hat-trick.

The Highlanders dominated possession from the outset and created several goal-scoring chances in the opening phase. Juan Pedro Benali's men broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute courtesy of Ajaraie's opening strike.

The hosts doubled their lead within six minutes, and this time it was the Moroccan again. Jithin MS' brilliant pass found Ajaraie in a favourable position, and he made no mistake in putting the ball into the back of the net.

With this, NorthEast United FC went into halftime leading 2-0.

Benali made three substitutions early in the second half, bringing on Chema Nunez, Lallrinzuala, and Asheer Akhtar.

The Malaysian Armed Forces came close twice early in the second half, but they lacked precision in the final third. However, a stunning left-footed shot from Ajaraie helped the Highlanders take control of the match as he put his team 3-0 up.

Despite Mohammed Amir scoring a consolation goal for the Malaysian Armed Forces in the 88th minute, the match ended with a 3-1 scoreline.

The Highlanders will next face a stern test against the current leaders of Group E, Shillong Lajong FC, on August 8.

