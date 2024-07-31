Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC secure thumping 4-0 win over Indian Navy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 31 : Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC secured a dominating 4-0 victory over the Indian Navy in their Durand Cup 2024 opener at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Debutant Jorge Pereyra Diaz scored twice, while Captain Sunil Chhetri and Rahul Bheke, who made his return to the Blues, also found the back of the net for Gerard Zaragoza's side.

Bengaluru FC started the match on the front foot, taking control from the outset. Sivasakthi had the first real opportunity in the 9th minute, but the Navy goalkeeper denied the Indian forward with an outstretched leg. However, the Indian Navy couldn't hold on for long as Bheke nodded home the opening goal from a Naorem Roshan corner in the next minute.

Two minutes later, Sivasakthi had another golden opportunity to double the lead, but he missed the empty net after Ryan Williams cut it back for him. Sivasakthi then hit the crossbar with another opportunity in the next minute, according to a release.

The Indian Navy were reduced to ten men after Navjot brought down Williams in the penalty box in the 39th minute, and substitute Chhetri made no mistake from the spot.

Bengaluru FC maintained their attacking pressure in the second half, but two heroic saves from Navy goalkeeper Vishnu in quick succession denied the Blues.

Vishnu made another terrific save to deny Pereyra Diaz his opening goal in the 79th minute, but the Spaniard eventually got his first goal in the Blues' shirt from the resulting corner. Diaz completed his brace with a neat finish, rounding off a brilliant through pass from Alberto Noguera as the Blues ended the game with four goals to their name.

Bengaluru FC will next take on Inter Kashi on August 3 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

