Durand Cup: Mumbai City starts off with 3-1 win over Mohammedan SC, Rajasthan United beats Bodoland FC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 5 : Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City FC, made an impressive start to the 2023-24 season with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Mohammedan SC in their opening fixture of the 2023 Durand Cup at Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.

The opening half was filled with frantic action as the two teams collectively netted four goals in the initial forty-five minutes. However, it was Mumbai City FC who had the upper hand in the game from the very beginning over the home side.

Rostyn Griffiths (12’), Jorge Pereyra Diaz (24’), and Lallianzuala Chhangte (35’) got their names on the scoresheet for the Islanders, while David Lalhlansanga (42') scored the solitary goal for Mohammedan SC.

The ISL winners kick-started the new season from where they left off in the previous season, and their head coach, Des Buckingham, fielded a strong lineup against the Black Panthers, who troubled them significantly in the last Durand Cup.

Australian defender Griffiths opened the scoring for the Islanders with a thumping header from a Greg Stewart corner.

Buckingham’s men piled up more pressure after their opening goal, and they were soon rewarded with another goal through Pereyra Diaz, who tapped it in from a rebound after the Mohammedan keeper failed to grab Alberto Noguera’s initial effort.

Minutes later, Bipin Singh almost added his name to the scoresheet from Chhangte’s cross, but the opposition keeper somehow managed to hold on to it. However, the Black Panthers couldn’t hold the Islanders back for long, as Chhangte notched the third goal for his side from Bipin’s cross.

Nevertheless, the Kolkata side tried to get back in the match, and they did pull one back before half-time when skipper Samad Ali Mallick delivered a lovely cross to David, and the forward made no mistake in heading it into the net.

Both teams aimed to increase their goal tally in the second half. Despite creating numerous goal-scoring opportunities, they were unable to find the back of the net. Buckingham brought in Yoëll van Nieff, who made his debut donning MCFC colours at the hour-mark. The Dutchman settled in nicely alongside Apuia for the final thirty minutes.

Bipin had the best opportunity in the second half when he was put through on goal by Vikram Pratap Singh, but the former rattled the woodwork from close range.

Mumbai City FC will next face Jamshedpur FC at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Tuesday.

Earlier, William Pauliankhum’s early second-half strike was enough for Rajasthan United FC (RUFC) to overcome the resilient local side Bodoland FC in a Group F fixture of the 132nd Durand Cup being played here at the SAI Stadium on Saturday.

The game was preceded by an elaborate cultural programme and opening ceremony with the Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh and the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma in attendance.

Rajasthan United controlled the midfield and had the better share of the possession for the major part of the first half. Wingers William Pauliankhum and C. Lalchungnunga created problems for the Bodoland defence. Bodoland's defence led by Didwm Hazowary and experienced Rakesh Pradhan along with Nigerian Anyichie Echezona resisted the Rajasthan attacks and denied them any clear-cut chances.

The best chance for RUFC came through a corner which their Captain, Hardik Bhatt could not convert from inside the six-yard box. Bodoland could not make much inroads going forward but came to life in the closing stages of the half. They were the more dominant side and created the best chances of the half. Ansumana Kromah found space behind the defence and had to just beat the RUFC keeper, Sachin Jha, but the Liberian shot wide. Arjun Mardi came close to scoring twice for the home side. His right-footed curler just whisked past the post and moments later his left-footed shot beat the RUFC keeper but was denied by the post.

Rain started to pour down which made the conditions a bit tough for the players. RUFC started the second half with the same intensity as they did in the first half and found the breakthrough soon. They took the lead through William Pauliankhum in the 47th minute. Lalchungnunga, who is on loan from Hyderabad FC released Richardson Denzel through the right wing and the Ghanaian found William on the far post who tapped to give RUFC the lead. Bodoland could have levelled soon through William Opoku but goalkeeper Sachin Jha made a point-blank save to deny the local side.

The match was suspended due to continuous rains in the 52nd minute. The game resumed after the break and the score remained the same until the full-time whistle, giving the last year’s quarterfinalists RUFC a winning start to the campaign.

RUFC will face Odisha FC on August 11 while Bodoland FC will be against Indian Army FT on August 17.

Last year’s semi-finalists Hyderabad FC will open their campaign in Group-E against newly promoted I-League side Delhi FC in match five at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati at 02:30 PM on Sunday.

On the same day, match six will see Kolkata giants, East Bengal take on Bangladesh Army FT in a Group- A fixture at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharathi Krirangan at 04:45 PM.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor