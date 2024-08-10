Durand Cup: Noah Sadaoui hat-trick powers Kerala Blasters to big win over CISF

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 10 : A hat-trick, his second of the tournament, by Kerala Blasters' US winger Noah Sadaoui, powered his side to a big 7-0 win over the CISF Protectors, in a Group C game of the Durand Cup, here at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) on Saturday.

The Tuskers went ahead as early as the sixth minute thanks to a strike by Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah and then blitzed five more past CISF keeper Rajkumar in the first half to put the game to rest. Noah scored one more in the 89th minute of the game, as per a Durand Cup press release.

Kerala looked determined from get-go, dominating possession and creating chances at will. Peprah's strike opened the floodgates as the Ghanain provided the assist three minutes later for Md. Aimen to place it past Rajukumar.

Aimen then floated a cross with his left from the right flank three minutes later as the ball sailed past the CISF defence for Noah backing up on the far-post. The American made no mistake tapping in a half-volley for his first of the game.

Peprah then had his second assist of the game putting Aimen through who placed clinically past Rajkumar from the right, only for Noah to replicate the same from the left three minutes later.

New signing Naocha Singh then cut in from the right to fire a left-footer past the keeper and then Aimen's twin brother Azhar took full advantage of a Noah assist to turn, control and lob one past Rajkumar from just inside the box on the left to make it 6-0.

CISF were more organized in defence in the second half and thwarted most of Kerala's efforts but Noah in the end stages of the game got one past Rajkumar to complete his hat-trick.

Both Kerala and CISF complete their group engagements with Kerala now on seven points and CISF with that lone win against Mumbai City FC. The match between Punjab FC and Mumbai on Sunday in Kolkata will determine the group toppers with Kerala having the advantage currently.

Coming to Sunday, Indian Super League (ISL) sides, Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC will face each other in a Group C fixture at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan which will have a 4 PM kick-off. A win for Punjab FC will take them closer to a place in the knockouts, either as a group winner or one of the best second-placed sides. The Shers have four points from two matches. On the other hand, Mumbai City FC who have fielded their reserve side for the tournament will play for pride after losing both their group stage matches against Kerala Blasters and CISF Protectors.

In the second match of the day, Chennaiyin FC and Assam Rifles FT will finish their Durand Cup campaign when they face each other at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in a 7 PM kick-off. Both teams are out of reckoning for a place in the knockouts and will look to finish the tournament in a high. Both sides lost their earlier two matches against Jamshedpur FC and Indian Army FT.

