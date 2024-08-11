Durand Cup: Punjab FC to face Mumbai City FC to keep their knockouts chances alive

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 11 : Punjab FC will face ISL Trophy winners Mumbai City FC on Sunday in a Group C encounter to keep their chances for a knockout place alive in the 133rd Durand Cup which will be played here at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan. The match is scheduled to kick off at 4 PM.

A win for Punjab FC will see them going to seven points which should moreover ensure their place in the knockouts, either as group winners or as one of the best second-placed sides in the tournament. Kerala Blasters who play CISF Protectors XI today, will also finish with seven points, but they have a superior goal difference, as per a release by Punjab FC.

Punjab FC beat CISF Protectors XI 3-0 in their first match and played out an entertaining 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters in the second game while Mumbai City FC were thumped 8-0 by Kerala Blasters in the first match and lost 2-0 to CISF Protectors.

Punjab FC have been excellent in attack in the last two games, with Luka Majcen leading the goal-scoring charts with three goals from two games. The new midfield trio of Nikhil Prabhu, Vinit Rai and Croatian Filip Mrzlijak have been playing well together and will look to dominate the midfield. New signings Ivan Novoselec and Mushaga Bakenga made their debut in the last game against Kerala and will look to impress.

Speaking ahead of the match Head Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis said, "We have had pretty good results in both the matches. The match against Mumbai City is crucial for us as a win will take us closer to qualifying for the knockouts. We will not take the opposition lightly and will put in a professional performance and secure all three points," the release added.

Mumbai City FC have fielded an inexperienced side comprising of players from the academy and the reserve side for the tournament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor