"During my six seasons Goodison has always been so difficult," says Pep Guardiola ahead of Manchester City's clash against Everton

Anfield [United Kingdom], May 12 : Pep Guaridola's Manchester City will step into Goodison Park to play a crucial game against Everton on Sunday which has proved to be a difficult stadium for Guardiola to produce a result in his six seasons.

On January 15, 2017, Guardiola suffered the biggest defeat in his entire career against Everton at Goodison Park. Manchester City lost 4-0 against the Toffees. Even this season Everton managed to hold City for a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

"Goodison Park during my six seasons here always has been so difficult, for the environment and now for the momentum (they have). Sean Dyche is a good trainer of his team," said Guardiola in the pre-match conference as quoted by Manchester City.

After Everton City have a crucial game in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid. Kevin De Bruyne's late goal brought the game back to parity after Vinicius Junior's goal in the first half.

As the tie could fall in favour of any team, Guardiola has emphasized that his focus still remains at the game against Everton.

"It is also (difficult) because it's between Champions League games, but my thoughts are just on Everton, no more than that. so we have to just focus on this game

"We are 11 months working for Premier League, I don't want to be distracted by the Real Madrid game.

"We don't have much time, because we play Sunday. It's a real, real priority the game at Goodison Park.

Everton have found their way back to winning ways after their dominant victory against Brighton with a dominant 5-1 victory. With their spirits high after going two points clear of the relegation zone, Everton will back themselves to produce a similar result against the Premier League title defenders.

"They have the history and quality of the team. Brighton is one of the toughest places to go. The result was a real impact not just in table, but in Everton's mood. It's a big result. Everyone we saw, we thought that every team will play for something special, and it will be tough.

After the result against Brighton, Guardiola will be aware of the fact that the result could transpire against them at the Goodison Park.

"Everything can happen. Everton score the first goal in the first minute at Brighton and get an incredible result. Defensive structure and physicality they have at Everton is really good. Everything can happen in a football game." Guardiola concluded.

