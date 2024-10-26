East Bengal FC fights back to draw 2-2 with Paro FC in AFC Challenge League

Thimphu (Bhutan), October 26 : Dimitri Diamantakos scored again as East Bengal FC (EBFC) came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Bhutan's Paro FC (PFC) in their opening match of the AFC Challenge League.

The result saw the Red and Gold Brigade (EBFC) snap their losing streak this season.

Oscar Bruzon's side made a strong start, with Madih Talal giving the Kolkata Giants the lead in the fifth minute. However, their joy was short-lived as the hosts equalised just three minutes later through William Opoku.

East Bengal FC thought they had regained the lead when Diamantakos found the back of the net, but the goal was disallowed. Talal and Diamantakos were linking up well, creating another chance for the Red and Gold in the 16th minute, but the cross narrowly missed the former Kerala Blasters FC player.

The Indian Super League (ISL) side faced an injury setback as Provat Lakra was replaced by Lalchhungnunga in the 19th minute, according to a press release by ISL.

East Bengal FC had limited chances until late in the first half when a Talal free-kick was saved by the Paro FC goalkeeper. However, just a minute later, in the third minute of stoppage time, Paro FC took the lead through Evans Asante, leaving the East Bengal players stunned at the stroke of half-time.

Diamantakos was heavily involved as East Bengal FC started the second half with intensity, but his attempt in the 54th minute hit the side netting.

The pressure eventually paid off in the 69th minute, with Diamantakos converting a low cross from Nandhakumar Sekar to level the score.

Opoku threatened to restore Paro FC's lead, but his effort was thwarted by Prabhsukhan Singh Gill in the 79th minute.

Both teams pushed for the winning goal, but it wasn't to be, and they had to settle for a point each.

East Bengal FC will play their next AFC Challenge League match on Tuesday against Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings.

