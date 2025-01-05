East Bengal FC's scoring streak meets Mumbai City FC's strong defence on the road

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 5 : East Bengal FC will host Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Monday, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, at 7:30 pm IST.

A win here will mark only the second time East Bengal FC defeated Mumbai City FC in ISL history. Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, will aim to recover from a 0-3 loss against NorthEast United FC, a result that ended their four-game unbeaten streak.

East Bengal FC came into this game on the back of improved scoring form, having netted in each of their last six ISL games. A goal in this fixture will see them equal their longest goal-scoring streak in the competition. However, Mumbai City FC have been defensively resolute on the road, keeping clean sheets in their last two away games. A third successive away clean sheet will see the Islanders equal their all-time best streak in this regard.

Mumbai City FC, with their possession-based approach, have dominated passing sequences, averaging 8.2 sequences of 10+ passes per game and completing 3.4 passes per sequence, which is the highest in the league.

The Islanders have slipped to seventh place in the standings, garnering 20 points from 13 matches. East Bengal FC, on the other hand, have played as many games and secured 14 points, positioned 11th in the table.

Hijazi Maher has been a rock at the back, recording 31 clearances in December 2024, the most by any player in the competition in the month. His aerial prowess and composure will be key in containing Mumbai's dynamic forwards.

East Bengal FC have excelled defensively, especially in the first half of games, where they have conceded only eight goals this season, showcasing their ability to tire opponents early on.

If Mumbai City FC secure another away clean sheet, it will mark only the second time in their history that they have achieved three consecutive shutouts in away fixtures.

The Islanders' ability to control the ball with their centre-back duo, Mehtab Singh and Tiri, is unmatched. Together, they account for 23.8% of the team's total touches, demonstrating their commitment to build the game from the back

East Bengal FC and Mumbai City FC have faced each other eight times in the ISL. The Red and Gold Brigade have won just once, with the Islanders emerging victorious five times. Two encounters have produced draws.

East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon expressed positivity about his side's recent form.

"We had a good end to the year. December gave us the desired results. So obviously, our confidence is high (coming into this match," he said.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky opened up on what he is looking forward for his team to do in the next match.

"We have to be energised from the first minute. The intensity needs to be there, and we have to learn from our mistakes for tomorrow's game," he said.

East Bengal FC's Saul Crespo has been averaging 9.6 final third entries per game. Crespo has been a creative force for his side, enabling swift transitions into attack.

Nikolaos Karelis has been a game-changer for the Islanders with six goals this season, four of which have been opening strikes, which has pushed his team to set the tone for the games.

East Bengal FC midfielder Jeakson Singh has netted twice this season. He has averaged 20 passes per game at 79% accuracy, winning 17 duels, making 34 recoveries, and notching eight interceptions to provide great value both defensively and offensively.

