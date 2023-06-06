Ecuador call up 16-year-old Paez for friendlies

Quito, June 6 Sixteen-year-old midfielder Kendry Paez has been included in Ecuador's squad for friendlies against Bolivia and Costa Rica in the United States, the country's football federation said.

Paez's selection comes after a series of scintillating performances for Ecuador at this year's under-20 World Cup in Argentina.

As expected, the 26-man squad includes Fenerbahce forward Enner Valencia, Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie and Brighton duo Pervis Estupinan and Moises Caicedo, Xinhua reported.

Head coach Felix Sanchez also named uncapped defender Leonardo Realpe after a series of impressive displays for Brazil's Bragantino.

Ecuador will meet Bolivia in New Jersey on June 17 and Costa Rica in Philadelphia three days later.

Ecuador squad:

Goalkeepers: Moises Ramirez, Alexander Dominguez, Hernan Galindez.

Defenders: Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Angelo Preciado, Jose Hurtado, Xavier Arreaga, Diego Palacios, Felix Torres, William Pacho, Robert Arboleda, Leonardo Realpe.

Midfielders: Carlos Gruezo, Jose Cifuentes, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo, Angel Mena, Gonzalo Plata, Joao Ortiz, Kendry Paez, Jordy Alcivar, Pedro Vite.

Forwards: Anderson Julio, Leonardo Campana, Enner Valencia.

