"Education system must better support aspiring athletes to build a sporting nation": Bhaichung Bhutia

New Delhi [India], January 11 : Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia shared valuable insights on advancing sports in India during the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025. The program, aimed at fostering innovative ideas among youth, featured panel discussions with young sports enthusiasts and leaders envisioning India's future as a sporting powerhouse.

While speaking to ANI, Bhutia highlighted the importance of reforming the education system to better support aspiring athletes.

"The program brought together youth who shared ideas and plans to advance sports in India. We had panel discussions with young sports enthusiasts to envision India as a sporting nation," Bhutia said.

He stressed the need for collaboration between the Education Ministry and the Sports Ministry, suggesting changes in the current education framework.

"My suggestion was for the Education Ministry and the Sports Ministry to collaborate to ensure the education system better supports sports," Bhutia stated.

Bhutia expressed concern about the lack of time and opportunities for young athletes within the existing system.

"Currently, the system doesn't allow passionate and talented kids enough time or opportunities to pursue sports at a global level," he remarked.

To address this, he proposed the establishment of sports schools across the country.

"Introducing sports schools focused primarily on sports, with a balance of education, was also discussed, with recommendations to establish them in various states," he added.

The conversation also shifted to Indian football's progress, with Bhutia reflecting on the national team's consistent qualification for the AFC Asian Cup.

"India has been qualifying regularly since we broke a 24-year drought during my captaincy," he said, recalling a pivotal moment in Indian football history.

Assessing the current team's chances in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup, Bhutia acknowledged the challenges ahead but expressed optimism.

"While the current group isn't overly tough, it's not easy either. We'll need to work hard, but I believe we'll qualify," he noted.

However, Bhutia emphasized the consequences of failure, stating, "Failing to qualify would set Indian football back."

His comments underscore the importance of sustained progress and consistent performances at the international level.

