England coach Southgate backs Phil Foden ahead of Denmark clash in Euro 2024

New Delhi [India], June 20 : England head coach Gareth Southgate backed Phil Foden and stated that he is aware that fans want to see Foden's "sexy" side of the game ahead of their clash against Denmark in the ongoing Euro 2024.

Foden dazzled around defenders and enjoyed a prolific season in front of the goal. The 24-year-old netted 19 goals and registered eight assists, which helped Manchester City lift their fourth consecutive Premier League title. The Blues became the first team to achieve the feat.

After enjoying a purple patch with the Premier League champions, the spotlight fell on Foden, with fans expecting the youngster to deliver for the Three Lions as well.

During the tournament opener against Serbia, England clinched a 1-0 victory but Foden didn't deliver just like he did for the Premier League champions.

Ahead of their clash against Denmark, Southgate praised Foden for his performance against Serbia.

"I thought Phil did an incredible job for the team on Sunday. You know, sometimes the bits with the ball are obvious and they catch the eye, but the amount of ground he covered, the angles of pressing, the filling in for people who were further forward," Southgate said, as quoted from Sky Sports.

"I thought without Phil's contribution without the ball - and I know that's not the sexy bit and everybody wants to see him on the ball - I don't think we win the game. So then later in the game, when we needed somebody to retain the ball and take the pressure, I thought he did that really well for us," he added.

Southgate went on to point out the difference for Foden when he plays for Manchester City and England. The English manager pointed out familiarity and adaptation as the two factors that lead to different performances for both teams.

"I think Phil has obviously set an incredibly high bar at Manchester City, where he knows exactly where every player is going to be every time he picks the ball up. With us, we're always having to adapt to different team-mates, different runs they make and there is an adaptation with that," Southgate remarked.

