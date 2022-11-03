England manager Gareth Southgate criticised for Qatar worker remarks

Gareth Southgate has been criticised by human rights groups after saying workers in Qatar were "united" in wanting the World Cup to go ahead.The England boss said the Gulf state workers "want the football to come to Qatar" because they "love" the sport.

Amnesty International said migrant labourers were more concerned with having their rights "fully protected".Qatar, host of the World Cup finals from 20 November, has been strongly criticised for its human rights record.Asked by news channel CNN how important football is given Qatar's human rights concerns, Southgate, 52, said: "In the end, the football is everything. It's why we're there, it's what we're there to do."He added: "I've been out to Qatar several times and I've met with lots of the workers out there and they are united in certainly one thing, and that's that they want the tournament to happen."They want that because they love football. They want the football to come to Qatar. But we also need to be realistic about how much we're g