England skipper Harry Kane 'ready to fight again' after defeat against Spain in EURO 2024 final

New Delhi [India], July 15 : After his side's heartbreaking loss against Spain in the final match of the EURO 2024, England skipper Harry Kane said that he was ready to fight again with the Three Lions.

England conceded a 2-1 defeat against Spain in the final of EURO 2024 at the Olympiastadion Berlin. Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal scored the goals for the Spaniard. While, super sub Cole Palmer was the lone scorer for the Three Lions.

In a post on X, Kane said that it was heartbreaking for him to not get hold of the prestigious trophy. He accepted that they fell short of their target and had to live with it.

"Heartbroken we couldn't achieve what we worked so hard to. It was a long tough tournament and I'm so proud of the boys and staff for getting to the final. Ultimately, we fell short of our target and will have to live with that, but as we always do, we will pick ourselves up, dust ourselves down, and be ready to fight again in an England shirt. Thank you to all the fans that believed in us and supported us to the very end," Kane wrote on X.

England became the first team to lose the final two consecutive times.

England's struggle to keep possession in their favour against a team like Spain came back to haunt them in the final. Throughout the game, they only had a 34 per cent share of the ball in comparison to Spain's 66.

Spain made most of the ball share and racked up 16 shots, with six on target. In reply, England fired nine shots, with four of them ending up on the target.

In the first half, both teams defended well and could only muster up a shot each on target. Spain put their foot on the accelerator and took the lead moments after the second half began. Lamine Yamal with a brilliant piece of play on the right, found Willams in the open space on the other end. The youngster effortlessly slotted it into the back of the net.

England eventually managed to equalise in the 73rd minute following a first-time shot. Neville felt that England's lack of ability to control the game could have seen them trail by more goals before the equaliser.

In the 86th minute, Oyarzabal poked the ball into the back of the net to seal Spain's fourth Euro title.

