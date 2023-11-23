England stunned by Uzbekistan in U17 FIFA World Cup round of 16

Jakarta, Nov 23 Uzbekistan stunned England 2-1 here at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) to enter the Under-17 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, thanks to goals from Amirbek Saidov and Lazizbek Mirzaev.

It was a disappointing exit for England as the Young Lions dominated possession with a total of 20 shots at goal against the central Asian country's 12 shots, reports Xinhua.

In Saturday's quarterfinal, Uzbekistan will play France, which secured a hard-fought victory against Senegal, winning 5-3 in the penalty shootout.

The game, held at JIS stadium also on Wednesday, ended 0-0 after 90 minutes with France making eight shots, as compared to Senegal's nine.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor