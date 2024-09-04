English defender Ben Chilwell set for loan move to Turkey

New Delhi [India], September 4 : Chelsea have decided to move on from their English defender Ben Chilwell and he could move to Turkey on a loan deal, according to The Telegraph.

The 27-year-old defender was linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge while the transfer window was open. He could join Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce.

Chilwell can only move to Turkey as the transfer window is open until September 18. According to Goal.com if he cannot move, then he has to continue training away from Chelsea's first team for at least four months until the January window starts.

The English defender has been linked with a move to former Chelsea head coach Jose Mourinho, who is currently managing Fenerbahce, although the Blues have not received a formal offer from any Turkish Super Lig club.

There is a high chance that Chilwell might move out on a loan deal as he earns £200,000 a week.

Chelsea is looking to release the player permanently but it is unlikely that any club would be willing to offer such a deal for him. So, there is a chance that Chilwell could move out on a loan deal.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has managed four points from the first three Premier League games and will next face Bournemouth on September 14 after the international break.

Recently, Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling joined local rival Arsenal on a season-long loan deal after a deal sheet was submitted to allow the English winger's move to go through beyond the transfer deadline.

The Premier League summer transfer window closed on Friday, August 30 but clubs still had two additional hours to complete deals if they had submitted a deal sheet before the 11 pm BST deadline. The deal sheet is documentation that confirms a deal for a player has been reached before the deadline but requires additional time to be concluded.

After featuring for Chelsea in every pre-season game, Sterling was surprisingly axed from the squad by head coach Enzo Maresca for their Premier League season opener clash against defending champions Manchester City.

