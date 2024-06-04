Enzo Maresca replaces Mauricio Pochettino as new Chelsea FC manager

London [UK], June 4 : English Premier League club Chelsea FC appointed Leicester manager Enzo Maresca as the new manager of the team on a five-year contract with the option of an extra year on Monday.

Maresca replaces Mauricio Pochettino who left the club after the completion of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

In Pochettino's sole season, Chelsea endured a turbulent season and managed to finish in the sixth position. The Blues accumulated a total of 63 points with 18 wins, nine draws, and 11 defeats.

"We are thrilled to welcome Enzo into the Chelsea family. We look forward to supporting him and the rest of the sporting team in fulfilling their potential and our expectations over the years to come. He is a highly gifted coach and leader that we are confident can help fulfill our vision and competitive goals for the Club," said Chelsea owners as quoted by their official website.

The newly appointed manager also expressed his feelings after getting this role.

'To join Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world is a dream for any coach. It is why I am so excited by this opportunity. I look forward to working with a very talented group of players and staff to develop a team that continues the club's tradition of success and makes our fans proud," Maresca said.

