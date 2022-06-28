Erik ten Hag's reign officially starts at Manchester United

London, June 28 Erik ten Hag's reign at Manchester United officially started after the Dutchman worked with his new players at the training ground for the first time on Monday.

Ten Hag arrived at the club's Carrington training ground at around and is understood to have taken his players out onto the training pitch in the afternoon for more than two hours. It is understood that almost 30 players participated in the session, allowing Ten Hag the opportunity to get to know some of his new colleagues and cast a watchful eye over them.

The new coach was joined on the training pitches by assistants Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren.

The likes of David de Gea, Tom Heaton, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe and Donny van de Beek were present during the first training session with the new coach. Also working on the first day were younger players such as Alvaro Fernandez, Alejandro Garnacho, Zidane Iqbal, Charlie Savage, Shola Shoretire and Charlie Wellens.

Some of his squad will be away for a while longer, having been involved in the international fixtures during early June. Yet there were still more than enough members of the group for ten Hag to get acquainted with and to coach when the first training session was held in the afternoon.

The players started their maiden shift under the new manager with medical tests, as per the usual routine for the first day back, and continued it by working in the gym before moving out to the grass pitches.

Ten Hag held meetings with the players and staff throughout the day and addressed his training group which comprised players from both the first-team and Under-21 squads for several minutes at the start of the main session.

