Manchester [United Kingdom], May 4 : The Norwegian goal-scoring machine Erling Haaland is closing on a 94-year-old Manchester City club record held by Tommy Johnson after becoming the leading goal scorer in a single season of the Premier League.

Haaland's exquisite finish over the head of Lukasz Fabianski against West Ham took him to 35 Premier League goals to date, which took him past the previous record of 34 which was jointly held by Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole.

As of now, four more league goals will see Erling break Johnson's long-standing Club record.

On May 4, 1929, Johnson scored his 38th goal of the 1928/29 First Division (then top flight) campaign in a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield, which established the Manchester City record that has stood for nearly a century.

Johnson played for City from 1919 until 1930, scoring 158 league goals during those 11 years, which is equal to Eric Brook and bettered only by Sergio Aguero's tally of 184.

After spending 11 years with the club Johnson was sold to Everton in 1930 for £6,000, but being a huge favourite with the City supporters, his departure sparked protests and anger.

During the West Ham game, Haaland's first and Manchester City's second goal of the game against West Ham was his 51st goal of an incredible season. With this goal, he set a new all-time Premier League record with his 35th league strike of the campaign.

After a dominant victory against the London club, the Blues are a point clear of Arsenal after playing a game less in comparison to the Gunners. Their goal difference is now 15 better than the North Londoners'.

Manchester City will be back to reclaim the Premier League title for the third consecutive season on Saturday against Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium.

