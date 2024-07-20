Erling Haaland jokes about his father "forcing" him to chop wood to stay fit

New Delhi [India], July 20 : Manchester City forward Erling Haaland humorously stated that his father, Alf-Inge "Alfie" Haaland, "forced" him to chop wood in the mountains as a part of his training regime.

While most of Haaland's teammates were involved in the Copa America and Euro 2024, Haaland was gearing up for the upcoming Premier League season, which is less than a month away.

Haaland recently returned to Etihad for pre-season duties. During a routine medical checkup, Haaland joked about how his father was behind his tough training regime.

According to Goal.com in a video on X, a cameraman told Haaland, "Cutting woods in the mountains is the most Erling Haaland thing I've heard," to which Haaland responded with a laugh, "My father forced me, I didn't have a choice."

Manchester City's ace striker Haaland had a season to remember after he made a switch to the Premier League from the Bundesliga last summer in 2022.

The Norwegian was awarded the 'Gerd Muller Trophy' for the Best Striker of the Year. Haaland secured a treble of Championship titles with Manchester City in the 2022-23 season, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

Haaland went on a monumental goal-scoring spree, with a total of 56 goals in a single season, which was also his debut season with City. He broke the record for most goals by a Premier League player across all competitions in a season.

Last season in the Premier League, he netted 27 goals in 31 appearances and registered five assists as well. His elusive treble triumph was followed by a league title and a League Cup double in the 2023-24 season.

Haaland will feature in Manchester City's tour to the US, which will begin against Celtic in North Carolina on July 23.

After returning to England, Haaland will be a part of Manchester City's squad for their FA Community Shield title clash against arch-rival Manchester United on August 10 in London.

