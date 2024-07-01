ESP 4–1 GEO, UEFA Euro 2024 Match Result: Spain Beats Georgia in Round of 16 To Set-Up Quarterfinal Clash With Host Germany

Spain recovered from after conceding an early own goal to eventually overrun a tireless and spirited Georgia 4-1 on June 30 and setup its Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash with host Germany.

Goals from midfielders Rodri and Fabián Ruiz brought Spain back into the game after Robin Le Normand's own-goal in the 18th minute had given Georgia a shock lead. Nico Williams and Dani OImo took the game out of Georgia's reach with two more goals late in the game as heavy rain fell.

The Spaniards levelled the last-16 contest through Rodri from the edge of the box in the 39th minute and, after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia almost scored a stunning second from near the halfway line for the tournament outsiders, Fabian Ruiz headed Spain ahead six minutes into the second half.

Spain had beaten Georgia 7-1 in qualifying last year, but this game was a close contest until the last 20 minutes and testament to Georgia’s rapid improvement under coach Willy Sagnol. Playing its fourth game of Euro 2024, Spain had yet to concede a goal all tournament.