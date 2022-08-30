Espanyol player Matias Vargas joins Shanghai Port

Beijing, Aug 30 Espanyol winger Matias Vargas has completed his move to Shanghai Port, the Chinese Super League (CSL) club announced on Tuesday.

"Argentinian player Matias Vargas has joined Shanghai Port FC," the Shanghai club said in a brief statement.

"It is believed that the arrival of Vargas will further help increase Shanghai Port's firing power up front," the statement added.

The 25-year-old striker is the third signing Shanghai Port made in August after they signed his former Espanyol teammate, Chinese international Wu Lei and Jiang Guangtai.

Vargas joined Espanyol in 2019 before being loaned to Turkish club Adana Dermispor in 2021, where he netted five goals last season.

Shanghai Port, who won the CSL title in 2018 and have since been a title contender, have fallen short of expectations so far this season, collecting 24 points from 14 games to sit sixth in the CSL table, 19 points behind league leaders Wuhan Three Towns.

Their playmaker Oscar played only three games and has spent most of the season in Brazil for family reasons.

The Shanghai team will play away against relegation candidate Cangzhou Mighty Lions on Thursday.

