Etched in history: Blue Tigresses secure AFC Women's Asian Cup qualification for first time

Chiang Mai [Thailand], July 6 : India earned a gritty 2-1 victory against hosts Thailand, sealing their qualification for the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 on Saturday, July 5.

When the final whistle blew at the 700th Anniversary of Chiang Mai Stadium on July 5, 2025, Sangita Basfore broke down in tears, as per the AIFF press release.

India had just created history! For the first time ever, the Blue Tigresses had a successful qualification campaign for the AFC Women's Asian Cup. India's last appearance at the continental showpiece came in 2003, at a time when there were no qualifiers. They participated again in 2022 as hosts but were forced to withdraw due to a COVID-19 outbreak. This time, there were no exemptionsonly merit.

And fittingly, it was Sangita, the tireless midfield engine, who delivered on the night. Her brace - one in each half (28th and 74th minutes) - powered India past a strong Thailand side in what was a high-stakes, winner-takes-all Group B showdown. Thailand's Chatchawan Rodthong (47th minute) had briefly reignited the home side's hopes with a second-half equaliser, but Basfore's decisive second goal shattered their dreams and carved India's path to the Asian Cup.

Buoyed by the vocal support of thousands in the stands, Thailand took control early. They played with energy and flair, dominating possession and pinning India back.

In the 15th minute, Pattaranan Aupachai broke down the right and cut back for Jiraporn Mongkoldee, whose shot was expertly saved by Indian goalkeeper Elangbam Panthoi Chanu. Mongkoldee had another go just two minutes later, this time from distance, but her strike cannoned off the woodwork.

India was on the ropes but not broken. They showed remarkable character and discipline, weathering the storm and slowly finding their rhythm before they struck against the play.

In the 28th minute, Anju Tamang initiated a swift move down the right before teeing up Basfore near the edge of the box. With time and space, the midfielder unleashed a powerful right-footed shot that screamed into the net, sending the Indian dugout into raptures, the AIFF release added.

Just three minutes later, India nearly doubled their lead. A well-constructed move down both flanks culminated in a cross into the box, which fell kindly for Pyari Xaxa after a defensive mishap. But the forward's effort was smothered by Thailand goalkeeper Tiffany Sornpao.

Stung by the reverse, Thailand responded before the break. Mongkoldee attempted a clever lob from distance, spotting Panthoi off her line, but the keeper recovered just in time to claim the ball.

The second half couldn't have started worse for India. Just two minutes after the restart, Thai fullback Chatchawan Rodthong surged down the left and whipped in a teasing cross. It was meant for striker Saowalak Pengngam, who missed her connection, but the ball's curl wrong-footed Panthoi and nestled into the far corner for a fortunate equaliser as India conceded their first goal of the qualifiers.

With the momentum shifting, Thailand pressed on. In the 56th minute, Ploychompoo Somnuek floated a pinpoint ball into the box for substitute Karnjanathat Phomsri, whose ferocious effort smashed the woodworkThailand's second of the night. Luck, however, was not on their side.

India regrouped and stayed calm. And when the chance came, they seized it. In the 74th minute, Nirmala Devi swung in a dangerous corner from the left. The ball eluded the Thai defenders and reached Shilky Devi Hemam at the far post, who squared it brilliantly for an unmarked Basfore. With nerves of steel, she nodded the ball past Sornpao from close range to restore India's lead.

Thailand tried desperately to respond, but India dug deep, defended as a unit, and held their shape. The crowd grew restless, the clock ticked down, and the belief in the Indian camp swelled.

When the whistle blew, history was made. The Blue Tigressesonce underdogs, now the protagonists of the grouphad qualified for the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 on merit. The win also ended Thailand's long-standing Asian Cup qualification streak and gave India their first win against them.

The significance wasn't lost on anyone. For the players and coaches, it was a dream years in the making. And now, with their eyes on the road to Australia, a bigger dream awaitsa maiden FIFA Women's World Cup qualification in 2027.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor